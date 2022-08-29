$8,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-273-9739
2012 Kia Sorento
LX | MANUAL | BLUETOOTH | HTD SEATS | NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Serena Motors Ltd.
2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7
905-273-9739
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9099121
- Stock #: 2953
- VIN: 5XYKT3A19CG306993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*******SERENA MOTORS LTD*******OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
2012 KIA SORENTO LX 6 SPEED MANUAL$8.995 + taxes & licensing
*CERTIFIED *
*KM: 133.000*
*NO ACCIDENTS*
*LOADED* 2.4L FWD, 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, POWER MIRRORS, HEATED SEATS, AC, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX INPUT, TRACTION CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE...
*NO ACCIDEDNTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE
COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, AND CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.
SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.
NO HIDDEN FEES.
WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Serena Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.