2012 Kia Sorento

133,000 KM

Details

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

2012 Kia Sorento

2012 Kia Sorento

LX | MANUAL | BLUETOOTH | HTD SEATS | NO ACCIDENTS

2012 Kia Sorento

LX | MANUAL | BLUETOOTH | HTD SEATS | NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

133,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9099121
  • Stock #: 2953
  • VIN: 5XYKT3A19CG306993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*******SERENA MOTORS LTD*******

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

2012 KIA SORENTO LX 6 SPEED MANUAL

$8.995 + taxes & licensing

*CERTIFIED *

*KM: 133.000*

*NO ACCIDENTS*

 *LOADED* 2.4L FWD, 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, POWER  MIRRORS, HEATED SEATS, AC, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX INPUT, TRACTION CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE...

*NO ACCIDEDNTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, AND CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

