2012 Mazda CX-7

150,000 KM

Details

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Reliable Pre-Owned Cars

647-869-2555

2012 Mazda CX-7

2012 Mazda CX-7

AWD,LEATHER,EXTRA TIRES,FULLY LOADED,CERTIFIED,

2012 Mazda CX-7

AWD,LEATHER,EXTRA TIRES,FULLY LOADED,CERTIFIED,

Location

Reliable Pre-Owned Cars

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

647-869-2555

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5990145
  • VIN: JM3ER4C30C0416800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**ON SALE NOW REDUCED FROM $9999**     >>>UNBEATABLE PRICES COMES WITH A EXTRA WINTER TIRE SET WITH STEEL RIMS INCLUDED >> ALL TEST DRIVES AND SHOWINGS ARE ONLY BY APPOINTMENT.

 

PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT BY CALLING MOZM AT 647 869 2555.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged

Reliable Pre-Owned Cars

Reliable Pre-Owned Cars

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

