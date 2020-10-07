2012 Mazda CX-7

+ taxes & licensing
647-869-2555
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
647-869-2555
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
**ON SALE NOW REDUCED FROM $9999** >>>UNBEATABLE PRICES COMES WITH A EXTRA WINTER TIRE SET WITH STEEL RIMS INCLUDED >> ALL TEST DRIVES AND SHOWINGS ARE ONLY BY APPOINTMENT.
PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT BY CALLING MOZM AT 647 869 2555.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8