$14,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-273-9739
2012 Mazda CX-9
GT | 7 PASS | NAVI | BACK UP CAM | SUNROOF | LOW K
Location
Serena Motors Ltd.
2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7
905-273-9739
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8700992
- Stock #: 2899
- VIN: JM3TB3DAXC0335824
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 106,000 KM
Vehicle Description
OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
*****SERENA MOTORS*****
2012 MAZDA CX-9 GT AWD
$14.995 + taxes & licensing
*KM 106.000*
*CERTIFIED*
*NO ACCIDENTS*
*FULLY LOADED* 3.7L AWD, 7 PASSENGERS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, POWER MIRRORS, SUNROOF, LEATHER POWER MEMORY HEATED SEATS, AUTO AC, BOSE SURROUND SOUND, NAVI, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT MONITORS, SMART KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE...
*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE
COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.
SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.
NO HIDDEN FEES.
WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Serena Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.