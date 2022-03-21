Menu
2012 Mazda CX-9

106,000 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

2012 Mazda CX-9

2012 Mazda CX-9

GT | 7 PASS | NAVI | BACK UP CAM | SUNROOF | LOW K

2012 Mazda CX-9

GT | 7 PASS | NAVI | BACK UP CAM | SUNROOF | LOW K

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

106,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8700992
  Stock #: 2899
  VIN: JM3TB3DAXC0335824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

*****SERENA MOTORS*****

2012 MAZDA CX-9 GT AWD

$14.995 + taxes & licensing

*KM 106.000*

*CERTIFIED*

*NO ACCIDENTS*

*FULLY LOADED* 3.7L AWD, 7 PASSENGERS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, POWER MIRRORS, SUNROOF, LEATHER POWER MEMORY HEATED SEATS, AUTO AC, BOSE SURROUND SOUND, NAVI, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT MONITORS,  SMART KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE...

 

*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

 

 

 COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER  CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

 

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.  

 

NO HIDDEN FEES.

 

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

GT
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

