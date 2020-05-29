2012 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
***** SERENA MOTORS *****
2012 MAZDA 3 HATCHBACK GS SKYACTIV 6 SPEED MANUAL
$5,995 + taxes & licensing
KM: 205,000
*CERTIFIED*
*LOADED* 2.0L, 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, AC, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, AUTO WIPER, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, AUX/MP3 RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE…
COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.
SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.
NO HIDDEN FEES.
WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA
