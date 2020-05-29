Menu
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY | HATCHBACK | 6 SPEED MANUAL | BLUETOOTH

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY | HATCHBACK | 6 SPEED MANUAL | BLUETOOTH

Location

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 205,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5072148
  • Stock #: 2281
  • VIN: JM1BL1L74C1652844
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

***** SERENA MOTORS *****

2012 MAZDA 3 HATCHBACK GS SKYACTIV 6 SPEED MANUAL

$5.995 + taxes & licensing

KM: 205.000

*CERTIFIED* 

*LOADED* 2.0L, 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, AC, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, AUTO WIPER, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, AUX/MP3 RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE…

VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Bluetooth Connection

2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 205,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Fusion SE ...
 48,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GT...
 144,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

Alternate Numbers
After Hours: 647-992-1287
