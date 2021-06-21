Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

146,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Ryder Motors Inc.

905-208-5000

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

HB SPORT GX,NO ACCIDENT, CERTIFIED

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

HB SPORT GX,NO ACCIDENT, CERTIFIED

Location

Ryder Motors Inc.

1000 Dundas St E #104, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

905-208-5000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

146,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7357949
  VIN: JM1BL1KF3C1607404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 MAZDA3 HB SPORT GX,EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY SAFETY CERTIFIED AND VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH NO EXTRA CHARGE. 

EQUIPPED WITH, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONER, CD PLAYER, RADIO, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, AND MANY MORE ADVANCED FEATURES. 

* EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE. 

*FINANCING AVAILABLE. 

SHOWING AND TEST DRIVE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY PLEASE CALL IRFAN AT 905 208 5000 FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS VEHICLE OR BOOK A APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. THANK YOU 

RYDER MOTORS 

PHONE 905 208 5000 

RYDERMOTORS@GMAIL.COM 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer

