2012 Mazda MAZDA3

171,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS | HATCH | AUTO | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | NO ACCID

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS | HATCH | AUTO | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | NO ACCID

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

171,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9111616
  • Stock #: 2957
  • VIN: JM1BL1L79C1550665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**** SERENA MOTORS *****

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

2012 MAZDA 3 GS HATCHBACK SKYACTIV AUTO

$9.995 + taxes & licensing

*CERTIFIED*

*KM: 171.000*

*NO ACCIDENTS*

*LOADED* 2.0L, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, SUNROOF, A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, AUTO WIPER, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, AUX/USB\MP3 RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY  AND MORE…

*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection

Email Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-XXXX

905-273-9739

After Hours: 647-992-1287
