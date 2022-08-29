$9,995+ tax & licensing
905-273-9739
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GS | HATCH | AUTO | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | NO ACCID
Location
Serena Motors Ltd.
2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
- Listing ID: 9111616
- Stock #: 2957
- VIN: JM1BL1L79C1550665
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 171,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**** SERENA MOTORS *****
OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
2012 MAZDA 3 GS HATCHBACK SKYACTIV AUTO$9.995 + taxes & licensing
*CERTIFIED*
*KM: 171.000*
*NO ACCIDENTS*
*LOADED* 2.0L, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, SUNROOF, A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, AUTO WIPER, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, AUX/USB\MP3 RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE…
*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE
COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.
SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.
NO HIDDEN FEES.
WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
