2012 Mazda MAZDA3

138,000 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

4DR SDN MAN GS-SKY

4DR SDN MAN GS-SKY

Location

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

138,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9529909
  • VIN: JM1BL1V73C1666750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 MAZDA3 GS-SKY MANUAL WITH ONLY 138K!!! SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER SEATS, POWER LOCKS, KEY-LESS ENTRY, RADIO, CD PLAYER, A/C, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS! ONTARIO NORMAL (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND!!! ONTARIO VEHICLE, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

 

CALL AT 416-505-3554

 

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

RAHMAN MOTORS

1000 DUNDAS ST EAST

MISSISSAUGA, L2Y2B8, ON

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth Connection

