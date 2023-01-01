$9,999+ tax & licensing
416-505-3554
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
4DR SDN MAN GS-SKY
Location
Rahman Motors
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999
- Listing ID: 9529909
- VIN: JM1BL1V73C1666750
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 138,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 MAZDA3 GS-SKY MANUAL WITH ONLY 138K!!! SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER SEATS, POWER LOCKS, KEY-LESS ENTRY, RADIO, CD PLAYER, A/C, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS! ONTARIO NORMAL (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND!!! ONTARIO VEHICLE, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
