2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GS | SKYACTIV | MANUAL | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS |
Location
Serena Motors Ltd.
2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9543289
- Stock #: 2998
- VIN: JM1BL1V76C1639977
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**** SERENA MOTORS *****
2012 MAZDA 3 GS SEDAN SKYACTIV 6 SPEED MANUAL$8.995 + taxes & licensing
*CERTIFIED*
*KM: 136.000*
*NO ACCIDENTS*
*LOADED* 2.0L, 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOOF, AUTO WIPER, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, AUX/USB\MP3 RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE…
*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE
COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.
SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.
NO HIDDEN FEES.
WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
