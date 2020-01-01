Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GT|Leather|Sunroof|TRADE IN SPECIAL

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GT|Leather|Sunroof|TRADE IN SPECIAL

Location

Khushi Auto Sales Inc.

2783 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

Sales: 905-460-9624 or Muksat: 647-740-5657

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 211,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4398135
  • Stock #: 2585
  • VIN: jm1cw2dlxc0124776
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

TRADE IN SPECIAL! 4 Cylinder Extra clean vehicle equipped with Leather Seats, Key-less Entry, Power Windows, Power Sunroof, Heated Seats, and Much More! Absolutely Pristine Condition Canadian Vehicle! No hassles, no haggles, just our best price first. Price includes, Certification, Carproof Report, and Detailing. 

FINANCE ISSUES? NO WORRIES WE FINANCE EVERYONE! NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? STUDENT VISA? NO PROBLEM!! APPLY TODAY, DRIVE TOMORROW! ON SPOT FINANCING! ZERO DOWN 4.59% FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C!! Loan Terms can be 24, 36, 48, 60, 72, 84, or 96 months. We work with all types of lending institutions to get you the fastest and best possible approval.

For your peace of mind we allow you to get any of our vehicles inspected by your mechanic prior to buying, all of our vehicles are sold CERTIFIED with a 1 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, UNLIMITED KM. We have warranties up to 5 year coverage for you to choose from for all types of vehicles. We accept trade ins! 

To view our full online inventory, visit www.khushiauto.ca. For vehicle information, contact us at sales@khushiauto.ca or to get in touch with our team faster call at 905-460-9624 or 647-740-5657. Khushi Auto Sales Inc. is a family run business that has been proudly serving our customers for over 10 years with an outstanding reputation for customer satisfaction. Specializing in providing quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive prices for every budget, We approach each and every transaction in a friendly, personalized, no pressure way, ensuring absolute satisfaction is attained by our customers. After all, we know how we take care of you today determines your desire to do business with us in the future. We strive to make buying or leasing your next vehicle a pleasant and rewarding experience. We are committed to providing the highest level of customer care. Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers, most of our customers are repeat and referral. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers. We work hard to make you the best deal on the vehicle you have always wanted. To us, you are not just a number, but an important aspect of our business that will ensure that we grow and prosper. Member of: UCDA and OMVIC.

Safety
  • Traction Control
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Xenon Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Additional Features
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Leather Steering Wheels

Khushi Auto Sales Inc.

Khushi Auto Sales Inc.

2783 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

Sales: 905-460-9624 or Muksat: 647-740-5657

