Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

161,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA5

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GT | AUTO | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH | ONE OWNER

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GT | AUTO | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH | ONE OWNER

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

161,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7422890
  • Stock #: 2752
  • VIN: JM1CW2DL2C0133732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

 

2012 MAZDA 5 GT AUTO 6 PASSENGERS

$6.995 + taxes & licensing

*CERTIFIED*

KM: 161.000

*ONE OWNER*

 

*LOADED* 2.5L, 6 PASSENGERS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, HEATED SEATS, AUTO AC, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTO WIPER, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, FOG LIGHTS, AUX/MP3 RADIO, BLUETOOTH, TINTED WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE…

VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WE ARE LOCATED AT 2575 HAINES ROAD, MISSISSAUGA, ON L4Y 1Y7

OFFICE: 905 273 9739

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

GT
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Serena Motors Ltd.

2015 Mazda CX-5 GS |...
 160,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Rogue SV...
 113,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 132,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

Call Dealer

905-273-XXXX

(click to show)

905-273-9739

Alternate Numbers
After Hours: 647-992-1287
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory