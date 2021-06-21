2012 Mazda MAZDA5

+ taxes & licensing
905-273-9739
2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7
905-273-9739
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
2012 MAZDA 5 GT AUTO 6 PASSENGERS
$6.995 + taxes & licensing
*CERTIFIED*
KM: 161.000
*ONE OWNER*
*LOADED* 2.5L, 6 PASSENGERS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, HEATED SEATS, AUTO AC, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTO WIPER, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, FOG LIGHTS, AUX/MP3 RADIO, BLUETOOTH, TINTED WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE…
COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.
SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.
NO HIDDEN FEES.
WE ARE LOCATED AT 2575 HAINES ROAD, MISSISSAUGA, ON L4Y 1Y7
OFFICE: 905 273 9739
WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7