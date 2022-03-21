2012 Mazda MAZDA5

Sale $10,500 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Comfort Climate Control Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat

