Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

160,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA5

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GS | AUTO | 6 PASS | BLUETOOTH | ONE OWNER |

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GS | AUTO | 6 PASS | BLUETOOTH | ONE OWNER |

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9415804
  • Stock #: 3007
  • VIN: JM1CW2CL9C0126004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 MAZDA 5 GS AUTO 6 PASSENGERS

$8.995 + taxes & licensing

*CERTIFIED*

KM: 160.000

*ONE OWNER*

 

 *LOADED* 2.5L, 6 PASSENGERS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, AUTO A/C, AUTO WIPER, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, BLUETOOTH,  USB/AUX/MP3 RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE

 

 VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

 

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WE ARE LOCATED AT 2575 HAINES ROAD, MISSISSAUGA, ON L4Y 1Y7

OFFICE: 905 273 9739

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Serena Motors Ltd.

2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GS...
 160,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA5 GS...
 96,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2014 Acura MDX ELITE...
 193,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

Call Dealer

905-273-XXXX

(click to show)

905-273-9739

Alternate Numbers
After Hours: 647-992-1287
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory