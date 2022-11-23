2012 Mazda MAZDA5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9415804

9415804 Stock #: 3007

3007 VIN: JM1CW2CL9C0126004

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Anti-Lock Brakes Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Seating Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.