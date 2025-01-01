$29,999+ taxes & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2dr Cpe C 63 AMG RWD
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2dr Cpe C 63 AMG RWD
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Bronze
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # MC1287
- Mileage 90,600 KM
Vehicle Description
🔥 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2012 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Coupe (RWD) w/ Panoramic Roof 🔥
A true German muscle car – this 2012 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Coupe with only 90,600 kms delivers raw V8 power, aggressive styling, and unmistakable AMG performance. Rare, clean, and equipped with a panoramic roof, this C63 is the perfect blend of luxury and adrenaline.
✅ Hand-Built 6.2L Naturally Aspirated V8 (AMG) – 451+ HP of pure performance
✅ Rear-Wheel Drive – authentic, thrilling driving dynamics
✅ 7-Speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT Transmission
✅ Panoramic Sunroof
✅ AMG Sport Exhaust – signature V8 sound
✅ Leather/Alcantara Interior with Heated Sport Seats
✅ Navigation System & Backup Camera
✅ Premium Audio System, Bluetooth & Steering Wheel Controls
✅ Keyless Entry, Push-Button Start & Dual-Zone Climate Control
✅ AMG Alloy Wheels, Performance Brakes & Aggressive AMG Styling
✅ Low kms – clean, well-kept & enthusiast-owned
The C63 AMG Coupe is known for its legendary 6.2L V8, sharp handling, luxury interior, and iconic exhaust note—a collector-worthy performance car that’s becoming increasingly rare.
💰 Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your viewing and test drive!
📍 M&L Autos
CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $899
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Windows
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From M&L Autos
Email M&L Autos
M&L Autos
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-439-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-439-7689