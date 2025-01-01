2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Menu
<p data-start=100 data-end=192><strong data-start=100 data-end=190>🔥 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2012 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Coupe (RWD) w/ Panoramic Roof 🔥</strong></p><p data-start=194 data-end=475>A true German muscle car – this <strong data-start=226 data-end=262>2012 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Coupe</strong> with only <strong data-start=273 data-end=287>90,600 kms</strong> delivers raw V8 power, aggressive styling, and unmistakable AMG performance. Rare, clean, and equipped with a <strong data-start=398 data-end=416>panoramic roof</strong>, this C63 is the perfect blend of luxury and adrenaline.</p><p data-start=477 data-end=1073>✅ <strong data-start=479 data-end=527>Hand-Built 6.2L Naturally Aspirated V8 (AMG)</strong> – 451+ HP of pure performance<br data-start=557 data-end=560 />✅ <strong data-start=562 data-end=582>Rear-Wheel Drive</strong> – authentic, thrilling driving dynamics<br data-start=622 data-end=625 />✅ <strong data-start=627 data-end=666>7-Speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT Transmission</strong><br data-start=666 data-end=669 />✅ Panoramic Sunroof<br data-start=688 data-end=691 />✅ AMG Sport Exhaust – signature V8 sound<br data-start=731 data-end=734 data-is-only-node= />✅ Leather/Alcantara Interior with Heated Sport Seats<br data-start=786 data-end=789 />✅ Navigation System & Backup Camera<br data-start=824 data-end=827 />✅ Premium Audio System, Bluetooth & Steering Wheel Controls<br data-start=886 data-end=889 />✅ Keyless Entry, Push-Button Start & Dual-Zone Climate Control<br data-start=951 data-end=954 />✅ AMG Alloy Wheels, Performance Brakes & Aggressive AMG Styling<br data-start=1017 data-end=1020 />✅ <strong data-start=1022 data-end=1071>Low kms – clean, well-kept & enthusiast-owned</strong></p><p data-start=1075 data-end=1261>The C63 AMG Coupe is known for <strong data-start=1106 data-end=1189>its legendary 6.2L V8, sharp handling, luxury interior, and iconic exhaust note</strong>—a collector-worthy performance car that’s becoming increasingly rare.</p><p data-start=1263 data-end=1352>💰 <strong data-start=1266 data-end=1350>Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your viewing and test drive!</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=1354 data-end=1416>📍 <strong data-start=1357 data-end=1370>M&L Autos</strong></p><p data-start=1354 data-end=1416><strong data-start=1357 data-end=1370>CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $899</strong></p>

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

90,600 KM

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing
13201931

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
90,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDGJ7HB3CF730387

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Bronze
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # MC1287
  • Mileage 90,600 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Panoramic Roof

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
