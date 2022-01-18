Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

104,000 KM

Details

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4MATIC | NAVI | LEATHER | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS |

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4MATIC | NAVI | LEATHER | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS |

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

104,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8151715
  • Stock #: 2837
  • VIN: WDDGF8FB3CA599565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY *****SERENA MOTORS***** 2012 MERCEDES-BENZ C250 AUTO 4MATIC *KM 104.000**CERTIFIED*

*NO ACCIDENTS*

$14.995+ taxes & licensing*LOADED* 2.5L V6 ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, POWER MIRRORS, SUNROOF, LEATHER HEATED POWERED SEATS, AUTO AC, CRUISE CONTROL,NAVI, BLUETOOTH, MP3/USB/AUX INPUT RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE.. *NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.  NO HIDDEN FEES.

Vehicle Features

4MATIC
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Email Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

