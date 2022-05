2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$16,150 + taxes & licensing 1 5 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8640899

Stock #: 897091

VIN: WDDGJ8JB5CF897091

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 897091

Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Tinted Glass Panoramic Sunroof Side Skirts Cornering Lights Rain-sensing windshield wipers w/heated washer system Automatic headlamp activation Interior Cruise Control Integrated Garage Door Opener Alarm System HEATED FRONT SEATS Electronic Compass Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Pwr windows w/1-touch express up/down THERMATIC dual-zone automatic climate control Velour floor mats Brake pad wear indicator Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/3-position memory Leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel Front armrest w/storage compartment Studded aluminum pedals Remote trunk release -inc: valet trunk locking Driver/front passenger visor mirrors Safety First Aid Kit TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child safety rear door locks Front/rear curtain airbags Front side-impact airbags 3-point seat belts w/outboard belt tensioners & force limiters NECK-PRO active head restraints ATTENTION ASSIST Mechanical Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes Hill start assist 3.5L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine AGILITY CONTROL pwr rack & pinion steering AGILITY CONTROL suspension w/selective damping Upgraded brake calipers & vented front rotors 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-speed automatic transmission Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth integration Additional Features BI-XENON HEADLAMPS W/WASHERS integrated turn signals Pwr folding exterior mirrors w/auto-dimming drivers side mirror -inc: mirror memory Aluminum interior trim Driver's knee airbag 4MATIC all wheel drive Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger airbag on/off switch P225/40R18 all-season front tires & P255/35R18 all-season rear tires Glove box-mounted aux audio input jack automatic brake drying AMG styling pkg -inc: front air dam rear apron ADAPTIVE BRAKE braking system -inc: predictive brake priming 4-wheel anti-lock braking system ABS w/brake assist BAS

