Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

105,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

Contact Seller
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AUTO | AWD | LEAHTER | SUNROOF | BLUETOOTH | LOW K

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AUTO | AWD | LEAHTER | SUNROOF | BLUETOOTH | LOW K

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

105,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8681042
  • Stock #: 2911
  • VIN: WDDGF8FB3CA686463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY *****SERENA MOTORS***** 2012 MERCEDES-BENZ C250 AUTO 4MATIC AMG PKG*KM 105.000**CERTIFIED* $14.995+ taxes & licensing*LOADED* 2.5L V6 ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, POWER MIRRORS, SUNROOF, LEATHER HEATED POWERED SEATS, AUTO A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, MP3/USB/AUX INPUT RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE.. VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.  NO HIDDEN FEES.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Serena Motors Ltd.

2010 Mitsubishi Outl...
 153,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2009 BMW 3 Series xD...
 149,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 XTR ...
 118,000 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

Call Dealer

905-273-XXXX

(click to show)

905-273-9739

Alternate Numbers
After Hours: 647-992-1287
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory