2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS550

WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, PARKING SENSORS, PUSH-START BUTTON, HEATHED POWER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SUNROOF. THIS CAR COMES CERTIFIED, SAFETY INCLUDED, FULLY DETAILED AND WITH CAR PROOF HISTORY REPORT. ON THE SPOT LOW RATE FINANCING O.A.C. Have a vehicle to trade? We take trade-ins or you can sell your car to us!!!.THE AUTOMOBILE OUTLET IS YOUR DESTINATION FOR HIGH QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS. We moved to 184 Dundas Street East in Mississauga (Dundas & Hurontario)FOR MORE SELECTION PLEASE VISIT www.theautomobileoutlet.ca LIKE OUR FACEBOOK PAGE TO GET UPDATES ON CURRENT INVENTORY https://www.facebook.com/theautomobileoutlet/