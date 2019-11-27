2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS550

WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, PARKING SENSORS, PUSH-START BUTTON, HEATHED POWER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SUNROOF. THIS CAR COMES CERTIFIED, SAFETY INCLUDED, FULLY DETAILED AND WITH CAR PROOF HISTORY REPORT. ON THE SPOT LOW RATE FINANCING O.A.C. Have a vehicle to trade? We take trade-ins or you can sell your car to us!!!.THE AUTOMOBILE OUTLET IS YOUR DESTINATION FOR HIGH QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS. We moved to 184 Dundas Street East in Mississauga (Dundas & Hurontario)FOR MORE SELECTION PLEASE VISIT www.theautomobileoutlet.ca LIKE OUR FACEBOOK PAGE TO GET UPDATES ON CURRENT INVENTORY https://www.facebook.com/theautomobileoutlet/
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- Child Seat Anchors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Emergency Trunk Release
- Anti-Theft System
- Front Head Air Bag
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Trunk
- Power Seats
- Exterior
-
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Daytime Running Lights
- HID Headlights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Sunroof / Moonroof
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Mirror Memory
- Proximity Key
- Push Button Start
- Power Outlet
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Seat Memory
- Power Driver Seat
- Lumbar Support
- Warranty
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- CD Changer
- Bluetooth
- Satellite Radio
- GPS Navigation
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- Suspension
-
- Trim
-
- Powertrain
-
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Additional Features
-
- Navigation System
- Turbocharged
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Telematics
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
- Knee Air Bag
- HD Radio
- Bluetooth Connection
- Sun/Moonroof
