2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS550

CLS 550 AWD NAVI CERTIFIED

2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS550

CLS 550 AWD NAVI CERTIFIED

Location

The Automobile Outlet

184 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W4

905-949-2886

Sale Price

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 134,285KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4387641
  • VIN: WDDLJ9BB1CA050469
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, PARKING SENSORS, PUSH-START BUTTON, HEATHED POWER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SUNROOF. THIS CAR COMES CERTIFIED, SAFETY INCLUDED, FULLY DETAILED AND WITH CAR PROOF HISTORY REPORT. ON THE SPOT LOW RATE FINANCING O.A.C. Have a vehicle to trade? We take trade-ins or you can sell your car to us!!!.THE AUTOMOBILE OUTLET IS YOUR DESTINATION FOR HIGH QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS. We moved to 184 Dundas Street East in Mississauga (Dundas & Hurontario)FOR MORE SELECTION PLEASE VISIT www.theautomobileoutlet.ca LIKE OUR FACEBOOK PAGE TO GET UPDATES ON CURRENT INVENTORY https://www.facebook.com/theautomobileoutlet/

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

The Automobile Outlet

The Automobile Outlet

184 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W4

