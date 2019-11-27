2012 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Anti-Theft System

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Running Boards/Side Steps Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Front Reading Lamps

Universal Garage Door Opener

Rear Reading Lamps

Mirror Memory

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

MP3 Player

CD Changer

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Windows Privacy Glass Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

HD Radio

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.