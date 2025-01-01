$263,888+ tax & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG
SLS AMG
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$263,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
572KM
VIN WDDRK7HA0CA006750
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 572 KM
