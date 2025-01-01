Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

572 KM

Details

$263,888

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

SLS AMG

12345939

2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

SLS AMG

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$263,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
572KM
VIN WDDRK7HA0CA006750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 572 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$263,888

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG