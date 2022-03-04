Menu
2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV

119,197 KM

Details Description Features

$6,296

+ tax & licensing
$6,296

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

ES

ES

Location

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

  • Listing ID: 8505665
  • Stock #: J223037A
  • VIN: JA3215H16CU609511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Raspberry Metallic
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,197 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST TRADED IN !!! PLUG IN HYBRID, AUTO, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS, 2/SETS OF TIRES, FULL POWER GROUP, STEERING CONTROLS, HEATED SEATS, F+S AIR BAGS, AUTO/LIGHTS, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, CERTIFY YOURSELF AND SAVE $$$$ !!!! (For vehicles marked As-Is) This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. And remember.....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Defroster
CD Player
am/fm
MP3 CD Player
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
A/T
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Motor
Electric Fuel System
1-Speed A/T
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

