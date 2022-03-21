Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Nissan Altima

130,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Altima

2012 Nissan Altima

S | AUTO | CRUISE | NO ACCIDENTS | LOW KM

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Altima

S | AUTO | CRUISE | NO ACCIDENTS | LOW KM

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8822993
  • Stock #: 2924
  • VIN: 1N4AL2AP5CN471531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*******SERENA MOTORS LTD******* 

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

2012 NISSAN ALTIMA 2.5 S AUTO
$9.995 + taxes & licensing
*CERTIFIED *
*KM 130.000*
*NO ACCIDENTS*


*LOADED* 2.5L, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER DOORS, A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, MP3/AUX RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH START, REMOTE STARTER AND MORE...

*NO ACCIDENTS*  VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Serena Motors Ltd.

2007 Audi A4 MANUAL ...
 123,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Juke SV ...
 144,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Outback ...
 167,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

Call Dealer

905-273-XXXX

(click to show)

905-273-9739

Alternate Numbers
After Hours: 647-992-1287
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory