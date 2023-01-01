Menu
2012 Nissan Frontier

135,370 KM

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2012 Nissan Frontier

2012 Nissan Frontier

Crew Cab Long Wheel Base ( Trade-In Special )

2012 Nissan Frontier

Crew Cab Long Wheel Base ( Trade-In Special )

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

135,370KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 10272312
  Stock #: 13879T
  VIN: 1N6AD0FV8CC433349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13879T
  • Mileage 135,370 KM

Vehicle Description

135370 Kms, Carfax History Showing No Accidents Or Damage Reported ( Verified, Copy Of The Report First Page Attached With Add Pictures ).

Clean Low Kms Crew Cab V6- 4.0 Litre Engine 4WD Long Box With A Matching Fibre Glass Cab & Spray - In Box Liner & Running Boards And Some Other Extra Features Add To The Truck By The Owner, Outstanding Shape & Condition.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .

Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

