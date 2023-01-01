$21,998+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Frontier
Crew Cab Long Wheel Base ( Trade-In Special )
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10272312
- Stock #: 13879T
- VIN: 1N6AD0FV8CC433349
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Ash
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,370 KM
Vehicle Description
135370 Kms, Carfax History Showing No Accidents Or Damage Reported ( Verified, Copy Of The Report First Page Attached With Add Pictures ).
Clean Low Kms Crew Cab V6- 4.0 Litre Engine 4WD Long Box With A Matching Fibre Glass Cab & Spray - In Box Liner & Running Boards And Some Other Extra Features Add To The Truck By The Owner, Outstanding Shape & Condition.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .
Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
