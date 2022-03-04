Menu
2012 Nissan Frontier

101,905 KM

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2012 Nissan Frontier

2012 Nissan Frontier

S SUPER CAB

2012 Nissan Frontier

S SUPER CAB

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

101,905KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8648354
  • Stock #: 13524M
  • VIN: 1N6BDOCT8CC477696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 101,905 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kms Super Clean Proud Ontario Ownership Truck With No Accidents Or Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report Including Some Service Information ( Verified - Report Summary Copy With Pictures ).

Super Cab 4 Doors Rare 4 Clynders Rear Wheel Drive ( One Of The Best Fuel Consumption On The Class ), Power Group Including Very Cold A/C.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.

Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please contact us before making your arival to our store ... 

We are the trucks centre to look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Conventional Spare Tire

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

