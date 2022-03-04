$16,998+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Frontier
S SUPER CAB
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8648354
- Stock #: 13524M
- VIN: 1N6BDOCT8CC477696
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 101,905 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Kms Super Clean Proud Ontario Ownership Truck With No Accidents Or Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report Including Some Service Information ( Verified - Report Summary Copy With Pictures ).
Super Cab 4 Doors Rare 4 Clynders Rear Wheel Drive ( One Of The Best Fuel Consumption On The Class ), Power Group Including Very Cold A/C.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.
Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
Please contact us before making your arival to our store ...
We are the trucks centre to look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
