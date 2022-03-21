Menu
2012 Nissan Juke

149,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,485

+ tax & licensing
Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

CERTIFIED, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, FOG LI

CERTIFIED, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, FOG LI

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

149,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8940328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CERTIFIED, NO ACCIDENT CLAIMS CARFAX VERIFIED, SUPER CLEAN JUKE

ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, ALL POWERED, LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING, TWO TONE INTERIOR

CARFAX CANADA Verified,A/C, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! IT COMES CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

