Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!</p> <p>EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.</p> <p>WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.</p> <p>SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.SUNROOF,LEATHER,POWER SEATS,HEATED SEATS,NAVIGATION,BACKUP CAMERA,SCREEN,PUSH BUTTON START</p> <p>STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE.</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2012 Nissan Maxima

205,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Nissan Maxima

3.5 SV 4dr Sedan CVT

Watch This Vehicle
12032194

2012 Nissan Maxima

3.5 SV 4dr Sedan CVT

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 12032194
  2. 12032194
  3. 12032194
  4. 12032194
  5. 12032194
  6. 12032194
  7. 12032194
  8. 12032194
  9. 12032194
  10. 12032194
  11. 12032194
  12. 12032194
  13. 12032194
  14. 12032194
  15. 12032194
  16. 12032194
  17. 12032194
  18. 12032194
  19. 12032194
  20. 12032194
  21. 12032194
  22. 12032194
  23. 12032194
  24. 12032194
  25. 12032194
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,700

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
205,000KM
VIN 1N4AA5AP4CC838762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1N4AA5AP4CC838762
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.SUNROOF,LEATHER,POWER SEATS,HEATED SEATS,NAVIGATION,BACKUP CAMERA,SCREEN,PUSH BUTTON START


STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Limited 4dr Sedan Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Hyundai Elantra Limited 4dr Sedan Automatic 167,000 KM $4,920 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sedan C300 ALL-wheel Drive for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sedan C300 ALL-wheel Drive 185,000 KM $5,820 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Escape SE 4dr 4x4 Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Ford Escape SE 4dr 4x4 Automatic 208,000 KM $5,500 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,700

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Maxima