Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>READY TO CERTIFY 2012 NISSAN MAXIMA 3.5 SV</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>FREE ACCIDENT</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>ONE OWNER</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>SUNROOF</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>FWD</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>LEATHER HEATED & POWERED SEATS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>TWO SETS OF KEYS, KEYLESS ENTRY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>POWER WINDOWS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>POWER LOCKS </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>AIR CONDITIONING</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>ALLOY WHEELS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>PUSH BUTTON START</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>BACK-UP CAMERA</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;>VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU! </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><strong>THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX & LICENSING. </strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;>FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPE.</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;>OPTIONAL EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE: PLEASE INQUIRE IF YOURE INTERESTED.</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;> </p><p class=MsoNormal>PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE  WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 437 962 7777 ADDRESS: UNIT 38, 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;> </span></strong></p>

2012 Nissan Maxima

170,900 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Nissan Maxima

4dr Sdn CVT 3.5 SV

Watch This Vehicle
12213321

2012 Nissan Maxima

4dr Sdn CVT 3.5 SV

Location

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

437-962-7777

  1. 1740335627
  2. 1740335627
  3. 1740335627
  4. 1740335627
  5. 1740335627
  6. 1740335627
  7. 1740335627
  8. 1740335627
  9. 1740335627
  10. 1740335627
  11. 1740335627
  12. 1740335627
  13. 1740335627
  14. 1740335627
  15. 1740335627
  16. 1740335627
  17. 1740335627
  18. 1740335627
  19. 1740335627
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
170,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4AA5AP8CC817994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,900 KM

Vehicle Description

READY TO CERTIFY 2012 NISSAN MAXIMA 3.5 SV

FREE ACCIDENT

ONE OWNER

SUNROOF

FWD

LEATHER HEATED & POWERED SEATS

TWO SETS OF KEYS, KEYLESS ENTRY

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

AIR CONDITIONING

ALLOY WHEELS

PUSH BUTTON START

BACK-UP CAMERA

VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU! 

THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX & LICENSING. 

FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPE.

OPTIONAL EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE: PLEASE INQUIRE IF YOU'RE INTERESTED.

 

PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE  WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 437 962 7777 ADDRESS: UNIT 38, 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Motors

Used 2012 Nissan Maxima 4dr Sdn CVT 3.5 SV for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Nissan Maxima 4dr Sdn CVT 3.5 SV 170,900 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2lt for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2lt 158,241 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 4dr Sdn for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 4dr Sdn 233,689 KM $7,500 + tax & lic

Email Victory Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Motors

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

437-962-XXXX

(click to show)

437-962-7777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Motors

437-962-7777

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Maxima