<p><span>2012 NISSAN MURANO SL</span><span>, ALL WHEEL DRIVE (AWD), ONLY 221</span><span>K! FULLY LOADED! AUTOMATIC, BACK-UP CAMERA, DUO SUN-ROOF,<span> </span></span><span>POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER TRUNK, POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS,<span> HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, </span></span><span>RADIO, AUX, KEY-LESS ENTRY, PUSH-BUTTON START, <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1705528308236_1372740988891643 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>REMOTE START, ALLOY RIMS, BRAND NEW BRAKES,<span> </span></span><span>HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED! </span><span>EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.</span><br></p><p> <br></p><p><span>CALL AT 647-740-9312</span><br></p><p> <br></p><p>VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM</p><p> <br></p><p>RAHMAN MOTORS</p><p>1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.</p><p>MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8</p><p> <br></p><p>**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**</p>

2012 Nissan Murano

221,000 KM

$8,650

+ tax & licensing
AWD 4dr SL | Back-Up Camera | Duo Sun-Roof | Fully Loaded

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

221,000KM
Used
VIN JN8AZ1MWXCW223165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 221,000 KM

2012 NISSAN MURANO SL, ALL WHEEL DRIVE (AWD), ONLY 221K! FULLY LOADED! AUTOMATIC, BACK-UP CAMERA, DUO SUN-ROOF, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER TRUNK, POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, RADIO, AUX, KEY-LESS ENTRY, PUSH-BUTTON START, REMOTE START, ALLOY RIMS, BRAND NEW BRAKES, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Roof Rails
Pwr Liftgate
Rear Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lamps
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
Body-color front/rear bumpers
LED REAR LIGHTS
Rain sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers
Auto on/off halogen headlights
Dual panel pwr moonroof
Body-color pwr heated outside mirrors w/driver-side memory

Media / Nav / Comm

XM SATELLITE RADIO

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Front door map pockets
(2) coat hooks
Front seatback pockets
Pwr fuel door release
4-way pwr passenger seat
Full carpeting
Vehicle security system
active head restraints
Leather shift knob
(4) assist grips
Ambient Lighting
(3) 12-volt pwr outlets
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
HomeLink universal transceiver
(4) cup holders
Manual tilt/telescopic steering column
Front bucket seats w/adjustable active head restraints
2nd row reading lights
Pwr windows w/front one-touch up/down & safety reverse feature
1st row map lights
60/40 fold flat reclining rear bench seat w/pwr return feature
Leather seat trim & door inserts
Dual level center console w/storage
Electroluminescent gauge cluster w/white lighting
Drive computer w/outside temp display
Driver/front passenger visor extenders & illuminated vanity mirrors

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
Energy absorbing steering column
Front & rear crumple zones
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Front seat belt pretensioners & load limiters
Roof-mounted side curtain airbags for all rows w/rollover sensor
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist (BA)
3-point ELR seat belts all seating positions
(2) child seat anchors

Mechanical

Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent multi-link rear suspension
4-wheel vented disc brakes
Front tow hook
Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent strut front suspension
All-Wheel Drive
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
3.5L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine

Additional Features

8-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar support
Roof mounted & in-glass diversity antenna
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/steering wheel controls
Dual exhaust system w/chrome finishers
P235/65TR18 all-season tires
Metallic trim accents
Occupancy sensor
memory feature
Nissan advanced air bag system (AABS) -inc: driver & front passenger dual stage airbags
Rear back-up camera w/7 color monitor
18 aluminum alloy wheels w/center caps
7 QVGA color info screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

