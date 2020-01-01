Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Nissan NV 2500

167,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,985

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan NV 2500

2012 Nissan NV 2500

8 Cyl, ladder racks, shelves, boxes,power invertor

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan NV 2500

8 Cyl, ladder racks, shelves, boxes,power invertor

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,985

+ taxes & licensing

167,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6275481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

HD , 8CYL ,5.4L Nissan Titan bullet proof engine in PRISTINE CONDITION equiped with:

SHELVING, LADDER RACKS, DIVIDER, WORK TABLES, BOXES, POWER INVERTOR

CARFAX CANADA Verified, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Warranty Available
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

2006 Honda Odyssey E...
 268,000 KM
$2,385 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Grand Car...
 64,000 KM
$6,985 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 139,000 KM
$5,785 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory