$9,990+ tax & licensing
416-857-0095
2012 Nissan Rogue
NO ACCIDENT,REAR CAMERA,HEATED SEATS,CERTIFIED
Location
HDO Cars Inc.
1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,990
- Listing ID: 10553889
- VIN: JN8AS5MT6CW297491
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 NISSAN ROGUE, NO ACCIDENT, REAR CAMERA,HEATED SEATS,CERTIFIED
REAR VIEW CAMERA
HEATED SEATS
ALLOY WHEELS
COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION
Comes with the following options:
BLUETOTH ,POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING - POWER STEERING –POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
Call or Text : 416-857-0095
Vehicle Features
