Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION. WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299. NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL. EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.,HEATED SEATS STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE. GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE. COME FOR TEST DRIVE. GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT. FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2012 Nissan Rogue

107,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,920

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Nissan Rogue

S 4dr All-wheel Drive CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Rogue

S 4dr All-wheel Drive CVT

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 11798697
  2. 11798697
  3. 11798697
  4. 11798697
  5. 11798697
  6. 11798697
  7. 11798697
  8. 11798697
  9. 11798697
  10. 11798697
  11. 11798697
  12. 11798697
  13. 11798697
  14. 11798697
  15. 11798697
  16. 11798697
  17. 11798697
  18. 11798697
  19. 11798697
  20. 11798697
  21. 11798697
  22. 11798697
  23. 11798697
  24. 11798697
  25. 11798697
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,920

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
107,000KM
VIN JN8AS5MV1CW399766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION. WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299. NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL. EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.,HEATED SEATS STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE. GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE. COME FOR TEST DRIVE. GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT. FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2013 Dodge Avenger SXT 4dr Front-wheel Drive Sedan Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Dodge Avenger SXT 4dr Front-wheel Drive Sedan Automatic 196,000 KM $3,920 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sedan 2LS for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sedan 2LS 150,000 KM $4,820 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Rogue S 4dr All-wheel Drive CVT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Nissan Rogue S 4dr All-wheel Drive CVT 197,000 KM $6,500 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,920

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Rogue