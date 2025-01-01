Menu
READY TO SELL – 2012 NISSAN ROGUE SV
THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAXES & LICENSING
SOLD "AS-IS"
2.5L 4-CYLINDER 
BLUETOOTH® HANDS-FREE CONNECTIVITY
CRUISE CONTROL
2 KEYS – REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY 
AM/FM/CD AUDIO SYSTEM WITH USB & AUX INPUT
60/40 SPLIT-FOLDING REAR SEATS
TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL
POWER WINDOWS & DOOR LOCKS
DUAL FRONT, SIDE & CURTAIN AIRBAGS
STABILITY CONTROL & TRACTION CONTROL
ABS BRAKES

VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU!
THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAXES & LICENSING. CAR IS SOLD AS-IS
PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE
🌐 WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA
📞 +1 437 962 7777
📍 UNIT 38, 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8

2012 Nissan Rogue

225,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,799

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Nissan Rogue

SV

13162798

2012 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

437-962-7777

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,799

+ taxes & licensing

Used
225,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN JN8AS5MT8CW285679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 225,000 KM

Vehicle Description

READY TO SELL – 2012 NISSAN ROGUE SV
THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAXES & LICENSING
SOLD “AS-IS”
2.5L 4-CYLINDER 
BLUETOOTH® HANDS-FREE CONNECTIVITY
CRUISE CONTROL
2 KEYS – REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY 
AM/FM/CD AUDIO SYSTEM WITH USB & AUX INPUT
60/40 SPLIT-FOLDING REAR SEATS
TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL
POWER WINDOWS & DOOR LOCKS
DUAL FRONT, SIDE & CURTAIN AIRBAGS
STABILITY CONTROL & TRACTION CONTROL
ABS BRAKES

VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU!
THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAXES & LICENSING. CAR IS SOLD AS-IS
PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE
🌐 WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA
📞 +1 437 962 7777
📍 UNIT 38, 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Motors

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
437-962-7777

$2,799

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Motors

437-962-7777

2012 Nissan Rogue