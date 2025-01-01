$2,799+ taxes & licensing
2012 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
Victory Motors
1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
437-962-7777
Sold As Is
$2,799
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 225,000 KM
Vehicle Description
READY TO SELL – 2012 NISSAN ROGUE SV
THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAXES & LICENSING
SOLD “AS-IS”
2.5L 4-CYLINDER
BLUETOOTH® HANDS-FREE CONNECTIVITY
CRUISE CONTROL
2 KEYS – REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
AM/FM/CD AUDIO SYSTEM WITH USB & AUX INPUT
60/40 SPLIT-FOLDING REAR SEATS
TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL
POWER WINDOWS & DOOR LOCKS
DUAL FRONT, SIDE & CURTAIN AIRBAGS
STABILITY CONTROL & TRACTION CONTROL
ABS BRAKES
VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU!
THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAXES & LICENSING. CAR IS SOLD AS-IS
PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE
🌐 WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA
📞 +1 437 962 7777
📍 UNIT 38, 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8
