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<p>READY TO SELL – 2012 NISSAN ROGUE SV FWD</p><p>ALL-INCLUSIVE PRICE – TAXES & LICENSING INCLUDED PRICE IS FIRM</p><p>SOLD AS-IS</p><p>2.5L 4-CYLINDER ENGINE</p><p>AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</p><p>BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY</p><p>CRUISE CONTROL</p><p>REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY</p><p>2 KEYS</p><p>POWER WINDOWS</p><p>POWER LOCKS</p><p>STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS</p><p>AM/FM/CD/USB/AUX</p><p>THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS, WITH NO WARRANTY OR SAFETY INCLUDED.</p><p>AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS, THIS VEHICLE MAY NOT BE ROADWORTHY AND MAY REQUIRE REPAIRS AT THE BUYER’S EXPENSE.</p><p>VICTORY MOTORS, A CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC & UCDA MEMBER WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU</p><p>PLEASE CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES, TEST DRIVE, OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE</p><p>🌐 WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA</p><p>📞 +1 437 962 7777</p><p>📍 UNIT 38, 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, ON, L4Y 2B8 </p>

2012 Nissan Rogue

225,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Nissan Rogue

FWD 4dr SV

Watch This Vehicle
14114695

2012 Nissan Rogue

FWD 4dr SV

Location

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

437-962-7777

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Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
225,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN JN8AS5MT8CW285679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 225,000 KM

Vehicle Description

READY TO SELL – 2012 NISSAN ROGUE SV FWD

ALL-INCLUSIVE PRICE – TAXES & LICENSING INCLUDED PRICE IS FIRM

SOLD AS-IS

2.5L 4-CYLINDER ENGINE

AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY

CRUISE CONTROL

REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY

2 KEYS

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS

AM/FM/CD/USB/AUX

THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS, WITH NO WARRANTY OR SAFETY INCLUDED.

AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS, THIS VEHICLE MAY NOT BE ROADWORTHY AND MAY REQUIRE REPAIRS AT THE BUYER’S EXPENSE.

VICTORY MOTORS, A CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC & UCDA MEMBER WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU

PLEASE CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES, TEST DRIVE, OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE

🌐 WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA

📞 +1 437 962 7777

📍 UNIT 38, 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, ON, L4Y 2B8 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Victory Motors

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
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437-962-7777

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$2,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Motors

437-962-7777

2012 Nissan Rogue