2012 Nissan Rogue

119,599 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

647-700-7450

2012 Nissan Rogue

2012 Nissan Rogue

SV

2012 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

2783 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

647-700-7450

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

119,599KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5691843
  • Stock #: 124
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV0CW375894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,599 KM

Vehicle Description

*****2012 NISSAN ROUGH SV ….SUNROOF…..ALLOY WHEEL****

 ALL SERVICE RECORDS, 2.5L AUTOMATIC 4 CYL, POWER OPTIONS,ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED SEATS, TRACTION CONTROL, CARFAX PROVIDED,THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD CERTIFIED .

Dark black with black interior—

Absolutely mint condition.

Backup camera,Cruise control, Power window ,Air conditioning...

-------------------------------

 

FINANCE-Financing available! Good Credit ? Bad Credit?we'll help you rebuild credit !Low finance rates available ....(Based on credit  rating & on approved credit)we also have financing  options available.......

------------------------------------------------

**VERY GOOD MILEAGE ONLY 119599 km!

 

PRICE-$9995  +HST & Licensing Extra.

--------------------------------

CONTACT: 5AAB AUTO SALES & SERVICES LTD.

         2783 DERRY ROAD EAST ,MISSISSAUGA ON L4T 1A3

         PH:416-804-7515....647-700-7450 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email 5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

2783 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

