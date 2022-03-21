Menu
2012 Nissan Rogue

167,000 KM

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

AWD,NO ACCIDENT,REAR CAM,EXTRA SNOW TIRE,CERTIFIED

2012 Nissan Rogue

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

167,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8672957
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV1CW402326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 NISSAN ROGUE,AWD,NO ACCIDENT,REAR CAMERA,SUMMER&SNOW TIRES,CERTIFIED

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION

ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NO ACCIDENT, REAR CAMERA, CERTIFIED

COMES WITH BOTH SET OF TIRES, SUMMER AND WINTER

Comes with the following options:

BLUETOOTH – USB PORT, AUX JACK, KEYLESS ENTRY-– POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING -  POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL -  TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers

