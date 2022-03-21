$9,990+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Rogue
AWD,NO ACCIDENT,REAR CAM,EXTRA SNOW TIRE,CERTIFIED
Location
HDO Cars Inc.
1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,990
- Listing ID: 8672957
- VIN: JN8AS5MV1CW402326
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 167,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 NISSAN ROGUE,AWD,NO ACCIDENT,REAR CAMERA,SUMMER&SNOW TIRES,CERTIFIED
COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NO ACCIDENT, REAR CAMERA, CERTIFIED
COMES WITH BOTH SET OF TIRES, SUMMER AND WINTER
Comes with the following options:
BLUETOOTH – USB PORT, AUX JACK, KEYLESS ENTRY-– POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING - POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL - TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
Email : hdocars@hotmail.com
Vehicle Features
