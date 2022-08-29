Menu
2012 Nissan Sentra

143,000 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

2012 Nissan Sentra

2012 Nissan Sentra

SE-R

2012 Nissan Sentra

SE-R

Location

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

143,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9020563
  • VIN: 3N1BB6AP0CL734360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 NISSAN SENTRA SE-R, I4 CVT WITH ONLY 143K!!! LOADED, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA! SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, KEY-LESS ENTRY, RADIO, CD PLAYER, A/C, ALLOY RIMS, NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN CARFAX REPORT (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), ONTARIO VEHICLE, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!!, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

 

CALL AT 647-720-6145

 

 

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

 

 

RAHMAN MOTORS

1000 DUNDAS ST E,

MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8, ON

 

 

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-XXXX

416-505-3554

