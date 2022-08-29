$9,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Sentra
SE-R
Location
Rahman Motors
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9020563
- VIN: 3N1BB6AP0CL734360
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 143,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 NISSAN SENTRA SE-R, I4 CVT WITH ONLY 143K!!! LOADED, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA! SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, KEY-LESS ENTRY, RADIO, CD PLAYER, A/C, ALLOY RIMS, NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN CARFAX REPORT (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), ONTARIO VEHICLE, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!!, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.
CALL AT 647-720-6145
VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM
**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**
Vehicle Features
