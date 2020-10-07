2012 Nissan Versa

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Rear Window Defroster Additional Features Navigation System Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.