2012 Nissan Versa

147,270 KM

$5,899

+ tax & licensing
Khushi Auto Sales Inc.

SL|NAVI| 29 SERVICE RECORDS!

SL|NAVI| 29 SERVICE RECORDS!

Location

Khushi Auto Sales Inc.

2783 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

147,270KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5880126
  • Stock #: 2701
  • VIN: 3N1CN7AP4CL855197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2701
  • Mileage 147,270 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Nissan Versa SL with 147,000km. This vehicle is equipped with a 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine, 5 Passenger Seating, Navigation, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows & Locks, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, and much more. Excellent condition all around, its has 29 service records, and was very well kept. For further details contact our sales team at 905-460-9624. All of our vehicles are priced aggressively to sell, No hassles, no haggles, just our best price first. 

FINANCE ISSUES? NO WORRIES WE FINANCE EVERYONE! NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! APPLY TODAY, DRIVE TOMORROW! ON SPOT FINANCING! ZERO DOWN 4.59% FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C!! Loan Terms can be 24, 36, 48, 60, 72, 84, or 96 months. We work with all types of lending institutions to get you the fastest and best possible approval.


For your peace of mind we allow you to get any of our vehicles inspected by your mechanic prior to buying. We also offer GAP, Rim Protection, and several Extended Warranties for you to choose from for all types of vehicles. Up to 5 Years 160,000km! Certification, Carfax Report, 1 Year Powertrain Warranty, and Detailing available for $499. Vehicle is sold UN-certified. Looking to trade in your vehicle? We’ll pay top dollar.


To view our full online inventory, visit www.khushiauto.ca. For vehicle information, contact us at sales@khushiauto.ca or to get in touch with our team faster call at 905-460-9624. Khushi Auto Sales is a family run business that has been proudly serving our customers for over 10 years with an outstanding reputation for customer satisfaction. Specializing in providing quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive prices for every budget, We approach each and every transaction in a friendly, personalized, no pressure way, ensuring absolute satisfaction is attained by our customers. After all, we know how we take care of you today determines your desire to do business with us in the future. We strive to make buying or leasing your next vehicle a pleasant and rewarding experience. We are committed to providing the highest level of customer care. Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers, most of our customers are repeat and referral. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers. We work hard to make you the best deal on the vehicle you have always wanted. To us, you are not just a number, but an important aspect of our business that will ensure that we grow and prosper.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Alloy Wheels
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Window Defroster
Navigation System
Entertainment System

