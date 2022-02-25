2012 Nissan Versa

Sale $8,300 + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8358054

8358054 Stock #: 22T865

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Exterior Temporary spare tire Additional Features Wheel Covers

