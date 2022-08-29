Menu
2012 Nissan Versa

189,852 KM

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

A-Line Automotive

905-273-3734

2012 Nissan Versa

2012 Nissan Versa

S

2012 Nissan Versa

S

Location

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

905-273-3734

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

189,852KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9191830
  Stock #: 2208
  VIN: 3N1BC1CP9CL372204

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2208
  • Mileage 189,852 KM

Vehicle Description

INCLUDES 2 FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1 YEAR, A $210.00 VALUE

 

All vehicles are sold safety inspected with car proof report and a 'thank you'.

 

Feel free to visit us anytime at A Line Automotive Mississauga Co., Ltd. We are open Monday to Friday 8AM - 6PM and Saturdays 8AM - 1PM. You can reach us on our main line at 905 273 3734 or contact Peter or Amanda on their cell phones.

 

Peter: 416-705-5866

Amanda: 647-858-6288

3191 Wolfedale Road, Mississauga

905-273-3734

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Wheel Covers

