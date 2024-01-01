Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> <span style=background-color: #ffffff;>Maybe This Is One Of The Cleanest 2012 Ram In The City.. Good Local Ontario Personal Ownership And Good Service History Through The Years According To The Carfax History Report ( Verified ), Inhouse Trade-In, Powered By 5.7 Litre Hemi Engine 4WD.</span><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIF</strong><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>IED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE</strong></p>

2012 RAM 1500

204,776 KM

Details Description Features

$10,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 RAM 1500

ST WITH HEMI 4WD - TRADE-IN SPECIAL

Watch This Vehicle

2012 RAM 1500

ST WITH HEMI 4WD - TRADE-IN SPECIAL

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

  1. 1723090856
  2. 1723090855
  3. 1723090856
  4. 1723090923
  5. 1723090924
  6. 1723090928
  7. 1723090925
  8. 1723090927
  9. 1723090927
  10. 1723090929
  11. 1723090928
  12. 1723090973
  13. 1723090970
  14. 1723090971
  15. 1723090972
  16. 1723090971
  17. 1723090972
  18. 1723090972
  19. 1723091011
  20. 1723091010
  21. 1723091012
  22. 1723091008
  23. 1723091010
  24. 1723091011
  25. 1723091011
  26. 1723091042
  27. 1723091043
  28. 1723091045
  29. 1723091045
  30. 1723091040
  31. 1723091041
  32. 1723091045
  33. 1723091043
  34. 1723091091
  35. 1723091094
  36. 1723091094
  37. 1723091094
  38. 1723091094
  39. 1723091093
  40. 1723091094
  41. 1723091089
  42. 1723091092
  43. 1723091093
  44. 1723091139
  45. 1723091140
  46. 1723091142
  47. 1723091141
  48. 1723091141
Contact Seller

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
204,776KM
VIN 1C6RD7FT5CS158095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14064-TRE
  • Mileage 204,776 KM

Vehicle Description

 Maybe This Is One Of The Cleanest 2012 Ram In The City.. Good Local Ontario Personal Ownership And Good Service History Through The Years According To The Carfax History Report ( Verified ), Inhouse Trade-In, Powered By 5.7 Litre Hemi Engine 4WD.Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&J Canada Inc

Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Elevation 4WD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Elevation 4WD 128,175 KM $29,998 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Tacoma DOUBLE CAB LONG BOX TRD SPORT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Toyota Tacoma DOUBLE CAB LONG BOX TRD SPORT 187,572 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW X1 X! XDrive 28I for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 BMW X1 X! XDrive 28I 142,470 KM $16,998 + tax & lic

Email M&J Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-829-XXXX

(click to show)

416-829-7525

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

Contact Seller
2012 RAM 1500