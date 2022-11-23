$14,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,800
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2012 RAM 1500
2012 RAM 1500
Sport Sunroof Leather Cooled Seats Crew Cab Hemi Backup Camera
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$14,800
+ taxes & licensing
235,100KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9390601
- Stock #: 11266A
- VIN: 1C6RD7MT5CS337501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11266A
- Mileage 235,100 KM
Vehicle Description
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 235,100 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Tilt, Rear Air, Air, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks.
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Dual note horn
Front seat side-impact airbags
Height-adjustable front shoulder belts
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Leather Seats
Dual Power Seats
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
CARGO LAMP
Fog Lamps
Underhood Lamp
Locking Lug Nuts
Body-colour door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Tire carrier winch
Body-colour grille
Front license plate bracket
Body-colour front fascia
MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Front wheel spats
Rear wheel spats
17" steel spare wheel
20" x 9" chrome clad aluminum wheels
Full-size restricted-use spare tire
Body-colour rear bumper w/step pads
Auto quad beam halogen headlamps
Steering Wheel Controls
Tilt Steering Column
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
SOFT TONNEAU COVER
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Ash Tray Lamp
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Glove Box Lamp
Urethane Shift Knob
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Assist handles
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Pwr accessory delay
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Floor tunnel insulation
Highline door trim panels
Locking Tailgate
Carpeted floor covering
Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch
Colour-keyed instrument panel bezel
Rear under seat storage compartment
60/40 fold flat rear bench seat
Floor-mounted auto shift lever
2nd row in floor storage bins
Pwr 10-way driver seat
Pwr lumbar
Instrumentation w/display screen -inc: trip computer, compass, outside temp gauge
Four-Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
DUAL REAR EXHAUST
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Next Generation Engine Controller
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front stabilizer bar
160-amp alternator
7-Pin Wiring Harness
730-amp maintenance-free battery
HD engine cooling
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE
HD transmission oil cooler
Tip start electronic starting feature
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
HD front shock absorbers
Electronic shift-on-demand transfer case
HD rear shock absorbers
Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
5' 7" cargo box
Sunroof
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
cruise
tilt
Bluetooth
(6) SPEAKERS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Fixed long mast antenna
SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year radio service
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes
AM / FM / CD Player
Vented/Cooled Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5