2012 RAM 1500

$14,800 + taxes & licensing 2 3 5 , 1 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9390601

9390601 Stock #: 11266A

11266A VIN: 1C6RD7MT5CS337501

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11266A

Mileage 235,100 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Tire Pressure Monitoring Display Dual note horn Front seat side-impact airbags Height-adjustable front shoulder belts Front/rear side curtain airbags Driver/front passenger multistage airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows CARGO LAMP Fog Lamps Underhood Lamp Locking Lug Nuts Body-colour door handles Variable intermittent windshield wipers Tire carrier winch Body-colour grille Front license plate bracket Body-colour front fascia MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners Front Bumper Sight Shields Front wheel spats Rear wheel spats 17" steel spare wheel 20" x 9" chrome clad aluminum wheels Full-size restricted-use spare tire Body-colour rear bumper w/step pads Auto quad beam halogen headlamps Interior Steering Wheel Controls Tilt Steering Column Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel SOFT TONNEAU COVER Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Ash Tray Lamp Electronically Controlled Throttle Glove Box Lamp Urethane Shift Knob Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-wrapped steering wheel Assist handles Sentry key theft deterrent system Pwr accessory delay Illuminated visor vanity mirrors Floor tunnel insulation Highline door trim panels Locking Tailgate Carpeted floor covering Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch Colour-keyed instrument panel bezel Rear under seat storage compartment 60/40 fold flat rear bench seat Floor-mounted auto shift lever 2nd row in floor storage bins Pwr 10-way driver seat Pwr lumbar Instrumentation w/display screen -inc: trip computer, compass, outside temp gauge Mechanical Four-Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER DUAL REAR EXHAUST Rear Stabilizer Bar Next Generation Engine Controller Pwr rack & pinion steering Front stabilizer bar 160-amp alternator 7-Pin Wiring Harness 730-amp maintenance-free battery HD engine cooling 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE HD transmission oil cooler Tip start electronic starting feature 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio HD front shock absorbers Electronic shift-on-demand transfer case HD rear shock absorbers Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector 5' 7" cargo box Windows Sunroof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth (6) SPEAKERS Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Fixed long mast antenna SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year radio service Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS Park Assist Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes AM / FM / CD Player Vented/Cooled Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.