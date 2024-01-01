$3,485+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM Cargo Van
Cargo van, ladder racks, divider, commercial suspe
Location
Ontario Greenlight Motors
1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
905-278-1300
Sold As Is
$3,485
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 234,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX CANADA
RAM CARGO VAN, COMMERCIAL VAN FULLY EQUIPPED AND READY FOR WORK WITH HEAVY DUTY FLOORS, DIVIDER AND LADDER RACKS
VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS IS AS TRADED, IT HAS SCRATCHES, DENTS AND SCUFFS, REAR LEFT QUARTER IS DENTED AND SCUFFED, NO CHECK ENGINE OR ANY OTHER DASH WARNING LIGHTS ON
CARFAX CANADA Verified
Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing
OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION: 1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6 @Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue
UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED
Sold As Is This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition
+ taxes & licensing
