2012 RAM Cargo Van

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA, ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>RAM CARGO VAN, COMMERCIAL VAN FULLY EQUIPPED AND READY FOR WORK WITH HEAVY DUTY FLOORS, DIVIDER AND LADDER RACKS </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS IS AS TRADED, IT HAS SCRATCHES, DENTS AND SCUFFS, REAR LEFT QUARTER IS DENTED AND SCUFFED, NO CHECK ENGINE OR ANY OTHER DASH WARNING LIGHTS ON </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>CARFAX CANADA Verified </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION: 1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6 @Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue Thank you!!! 905 278 1300 www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>Sold As Is This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition</span></p>

2012 RAM Cargo Van

234,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,485

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 RAM Cargo Van

Cargo van, ladder racks, divider, commercial suspe

Watch This Vehicle

2012 RAM Cargo Van

Cargo van, ladder racks, divider, commercial suspe

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

  1. 1706549948
  2. 1706549950
  3. 1706549951
  4. 1706549953
  5. 1706549954
  6. 1706549955
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$3,485

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
234,000KM
Used
As Is Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 234,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA, ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

RAM CARGO VAN, COMMERCIAL VAN FULLY EQUIPPED AND READY FOR WORK WITH HEAVY DUTY FLOORS, DIVIDER AND LADDER RACKS

VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS IS AS TRADED, IT HAS SCRATCHES, DENTS AND SCUFFS, REAR LEFT QUARTER IS DENTED AND SCUFFED, NO CHECK ENGINE OR ANY OTHER DASH WARNING LIGHTS ON

CARFAX CANADA Verified

Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing"" www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION: 1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6 @Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue Thank you!!! 905 278 1300 www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Sold As Is This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

Used 2015 Ford Transit CERTIFIED T-250, LADDER RACKS,INVERTER, 9000 GVWR for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Ford Transit CERTIFIED T-250, LADDER RACKS,INVERTER, 9000 GVWR 171,000 KM $19,985 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Transit CERTIFIED T-250, LADDER RACKS,INVERTER, 9000 GVWR for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Ford Transit CERTIFIED T-250, LADDER RACKS,INVERTER, 9000 GVWR 201,000 KM $16,985 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Transit CERTIFIED,LOW KM ONLY 78K, T-250, Low Rf 9000 GVWR for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Ford Transit CERTIFIED,LOW KM ONLY 78K, T-250, Low Rf 9000 GVWR 78,000 KM $26,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,485

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

Contact Seller
2012 RAM Cargo Van