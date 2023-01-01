Menu
2012 RAM Cargo Van

207,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,885

+ tax & licensing
$8,885

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

2012 RAM Cargo Van

2012 RAM Cargo Van

CERTIFIED, RAM CARGO VAN, SHELVES, DIVIDER

2012 RAM Cargo Van

CERTIFIED, RAM CARGO VAN, SHELVES, DIVIDER

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,885

+ taxes & licensing

207,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9605413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

RAM CARGO VAN, READY FOR YOUR WORK, FULLY EQUIPPED WITH SHELVES,BOXES, VINYL FRONT CABIN FLOORS AND REAR METAL PLATFORM, DIVIDER AND COMMERCIAL SUSPENSION

CARFAX CANADA Verified, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! IT COMES CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

