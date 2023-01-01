Menu
2012 Subaru Forester

218,000 KM

5dr Wgn Man 2.5X Touring

Location

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

218,000KM
Used
  VIN: JF2SHCDC4CG460878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Description

BEAUTIFUL PEARL STRONG JAPANESE CAR. COLOR,  ALL WHEEL DRIVE (AWD) HEATED SEATS, POWER SEAT, PANAROMIC SUNROOF 


SPECIAL ALLOY RIMS, 


FOG LIGHTS . BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($500 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


NO REGISTRATION FEE.


NO (PLATES) LICENSING FEE.


SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.


STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.


 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo

Seating

Heated Seats

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

