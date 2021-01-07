Menu
2012 Subaru Forester

185,000 KM

$7,895

+ tax & licensing
$7,895

+ taxes & licensing

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

905-271-9127

2012 Subaru Forester

2012 Subaru Forester

2.5 X PREMIUM

2012 Subaru Forester

2.5 X PREMIUM

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

905-271-9127

$7,895

+ taxes & licensing

185,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6513892
  • Stock #: 5272
  • VIN: jf2shcdc1c1ch442266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO , 4 CYL., 2.5 LT., ALL WHEEL DRIVE , PANORAMIC SUNROOF , LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT !! Power windows , power door locks , power mirrors , power seat , heated seats , alloy rims , keyless entry , a/c., cd., bluetooth , tilt steering , cruise , and more . Excellent condition in and out . Priced to sell . " CERTIFIED " taxes and licensing are extra .

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

