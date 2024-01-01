Menu
<p>BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION. WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299. NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL. EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE. GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE. COME FOR TEST DRIVE. GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT. FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2012 Subaru Impreza

213,000 KM

$4,820

2012 Subaru Impreza

2.0i 4dr All-wheel Drive Sedan CVT

2012 Subaru Impreza

2.0i 4dr All-wheel Drive Sedan CVT

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,820

VIN JF1GJAA60CH003383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 213,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Safety

ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
647-354-5500

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2012 Subaru Impreza