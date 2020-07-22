2012 Subaru Impreza

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Seating 5 Passenger HEATED FRONT SEATS Additional Features AWD Heated Side Mirrors 12V outlet Aux in Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

