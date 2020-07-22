Menu
2012 Subaru Impreza

65,000 KM

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
$11,998

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2012 Subaru Impreza

2012 Subaru Impreza

Limited Leather/Sunroof/Bluetooth&Remote Starter

2012 Subaru Impreza

Limited Leather/Sunroof/Bluetooth&Remote Starter

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

  Listing ID: 5380883
  Stock #: 5931
  VIN: JF1GPAH60CH211447

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

65,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5931
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*(905)290-1319* *0% FINANCING AVAILABLE* Automatic, Low Km, Extra Set of Winter tires, Limited model, AWD, Alloys, Heated Leather Seats, Power Sunroof, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control and More. *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available
*WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing as
low as @5.99% OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium
is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality
per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with
the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles.
No payments for 6 months interest accrues during this period, financing
from 5.99%, terms up to 84 months are OAC. 0% financing amount exactly
$10,000 for 12 months OAC at $833/month. All promotional items, such as
the portable gps are subject to product availability and are available
on advertised pricing only.











We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning
package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new
brakes, new
synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and
plate
transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior
high
speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene
cleaning (shampoo,
steam wash and odour removal treatment),  Engine
degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty
and after
sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep
you as our
customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND
STANDARDS
VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION
AND E-TESTING ARE AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE
DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!
TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2013 2014 2010 2011 Subaru Legacy Subaru Crosstrek Toyota Corolla Honda Civic WRX STI
Audi A3 Hyundai Veloster Hyundai Elantra VW Golf VW Jetta Mercedes A250
model see
our website. Price plus applicable taxes. Please contact dealer for more
details

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

