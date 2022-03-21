$16,200+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,200
+ taxes & licensing
Auto 9000 Sales
905-279-9990
2012 Subaru Impreza
2012 Subaru Impreza
Location
Auto 9000 Sales
260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2
905-279-9990
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$16,200
+ taxes & licensing
177,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
- Listing ID: 8965009
- Stock #: 1073
- VIN: JF1GV8J60CL015964
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 177,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto 9000 Sales
Auto 9000 Sales
260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2