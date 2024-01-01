Menu
<p>Experience the thrill of discovery when you climb into this reliable and rugged 2012 Subaru Outback AWD! Its effortlessly strong yet sleek design promises not just an SUV, but a full-on adventurer designed to wrangle any landscape with grace and grit.</p> <p>Masterfully presented in a striking Blue exterior contrasted perfectly with an Off-Black cloth interior, robustness shines through every detail. The reassuring strength of the vehicle is accentuated by sturdy 17-inch alloy wheels. Powering your journey from beneath the bonnet reveals a dynamic 2.5L four (4) cylinder DOHC engine expertly mated to an efficient continuously variable automatic transmission enhanced by Subarus symmetrical all-wheel drive (AWD).</p> <p>Stepping inside its spacious cabin allows for both comfort and functionality at your fingertipsa tactile experience rewarding drivers across each mile travelled. This exceptional Outback comes outfitted with heated front seats, power driver seat with power lumbar support, steering wheel-mounted controls with paddle shifters, AM/FM radio, power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors, A/C and so much more.<br /> <br /> Wed love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2012 Subaru Outback AWDwill bring!<br /> <br /> <br /> Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything Youve Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Dont Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day.[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].</p>

2012 Subaru Outback

194,865 KM

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

194,865KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 194,865 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the thrill of discovery when you climb into this reliable and rugged 2012 Subaru Outback AWD! Its effortlessly strong yet sleek design promises not just an SUV, but a full-on adventurer designed to wrangle any landscape with grace and grit.



Masterfully presented in a striking Blue exterior contrasted perfectly with an Off-Black cloth interior, robustness shines through every detail. The reassuring strength of the vehicle is accentuated by sturdy 17-inch alloy wheels. Powering your journey from beneath the bonnet reveals a dynamic 2.5L four (4) cylinder DOHC engine expertly mated to an efficient continuously variable automatic transmission enhanced by Subaru's symmetrical all-wheel drive (AWD).



Stepping inside its spacious cabin allows for both comfort and functionality at your fingertipsa tactile experience rewarding drivers across each mile travelled. This exceptional Outback comes outfitted with heated front seats, power driver seat with power lumbar support, steering wheel-mounted controls with paddle shifters, AM/FM radio, power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors, A/C and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2012 Subaru Outback AWDwill bring!





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

