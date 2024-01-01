$9,990+ tax & licensing
2012 Subaru Outback
2.5i Convenience Package HEATED SEATS | CRUISE CONTROL | POWER WINDOWS | AWD
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # APR20177
- Mileage 194,865 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the thrill of discovery when you climb into this reliable and rugged 2012 Subaru Outback AWD! Its effortlessly strong yet sleek design promises not just an SUV, but a full-on adventurer designed to wrangle any landscape with grace and grit.
Masterfully presented in a striking Blue exterior contrasted perfectly with an Off-Black cloth interior, robustness shines through every detail. The reassuring strength of the vehicle is accentuated by sturdy 17-inch alloy wheels. Powering your journey from beneath the bonnet reveals a dynamic 2.5L four (4) cylinder DOHC engine expertly mated to an efficient continuously variable automatic transmission enhanced by Subaru's symmetrical all-wheel drive (AWD).
Stepping inside its spacious cabin allows for both comfort and functionality at your fingertipsa tactile experience rewarding drivers across each mile travelled. This exceptional Outback comes outfitted with heated front seats, power driver seat with power lumbar support, steering wheel-mounted controls with paddle shifters, AM/FM radio, power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors, A/C and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2012 Subaru Outback AWDwill bring!
Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today!
