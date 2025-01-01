$13,950+ taxes & licensing
2012 Toyota Camry
XLE
2012 Toyota Camry
XLE
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 173,407 KM
Vehicle Description
🚗 2012 Toyota Camry XLE | Low KM | Clean | $13,950 + Tax/License | Finance & Warranty Available!
Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient sedan with luxury features? Check out this 2012 Toyota Camry XLE – a perfect blend of comfort, performance, and legendary Toyota reliability!
✅ Only 173,407 km
✅ XLE Trim – Fully Loaded
✅ Price: $13,950 + tax and license
✅ Extended Warranty Available
✅ Easy Financing Options – All Credit Welcome!
Key Features:
2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine – Excellent on fuel
Automatic Transmission
Leather Interior
Power Sunroof
Dual-Zone Climate Control
Heated Front Seats
Backup Camera
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth & Premium Audio
This Camry XLE is in great condition and drives beautifully. It’s been well maintained and is ready for its next owner. Whether you need a daily commuter or a reliable family car, this Camry delivers value and comfort.
📞 Call Now: (905) 808-1198
📍 Visit Us: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit #11 & 12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
🏢 MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP
🕘 Open 7 Days a Week | Same-Day Appointments Available
🔥 Don’t Miss This Deal – Book Your Test Drive Today at Mississauga Auto Group! 🔥
Serving the GTA with quality pre-owned vehicles you can trust.
Great Car. Great Price. Great Condition.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
Email Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
XXX-XXX-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
(905) 808 1198