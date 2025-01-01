Menu
<p data-start=98 data-end=195><strong data-start=98 data-end=195>🚗 2012 Toyota Camry XLE | Low KM | Clean | $13,950 + Tax/License | Finance & Warranty Available!</strong></p><p data-start=197 data-end=381>Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient sedan with luxury features? Check out this <strong data-start=279 data-end=304>2012 Toyota Camry XLE</strong> – a perfect blend of comfort, performance, and legendary Toyota reliability!</p><p data-start=383 data-end=568>✅ <strong data-start=385 data-end=404>Only 173,407 km</strong><br data-start=404 data-end=407 />✅ <strong data-start=409 data-end=436>XLE Trim – Fully Loaded</strong><br data-start=436 data-end=439 />✅ <strong data-start=441 data-end=477>Price: $13,950 + tax and license</strong><br data-start=477 data-end=480 />✅ <strong data-start=482 data-end=513>Extended Warranty Available</strong><br data-start=513 data-end=516 />✅ <strong data-start=518 data-end=566>Easy Financing Options – All Credit Welcome!</strong></p><p data-start=570 data-end=589><strong data-start=570 data-end=587>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=590 data-end=820><li data-start=590 data-end=636><p data-start=592 data-end=636>2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine – Excellent on fuel</p></li><li data-start=637 data-end=663><p data-start=639 data-end=663>Automatic Transmission</p></li><li data-start=664 data-end=684><p data-start=666 data-end=684>Leather Interior</p></li><li data-start=685 data-end=702><p data-start=687 data-end=702>Power Sunroof</p></li><li data-start=703 data-end=732><p data-start=705 data-end=732>Dual-Zone Climate Control</p></li><li data-start=733 data-end=755><p data-start=735 data-end=755>Heated Front Seats</p></li><li data-start=756 data-end=773><p data-start=758 data-end=773>Backup Camera</p></li><li data-start=774 data-end=790><p data-start=776 data-end=790>Alloy Wheels</p></li><li data-start=791 data-end=820><p data-start=793 data-end=820>Bluetooth & Premium Audio</p></li></ul><p data-start=822 data-end=1040>This Camry XLE is in great condition and drives beautifully. It’s been well maintained and is ready for its next owner. Whether you need a daily commuter or a reliable family car, this Camry delivers value and comfort.</p><p data-start=1042 data-end=1453>📞 <strong data-start=1045 data-end=1073>Call Now: (905) 808-1198</strong><br data-start=1073 data-end=1076 />📍 <strong data-start=1079 data-end=1154>Visit Us: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit #11 & 12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1</strong><br data-start=1154 data-end=1157 />🏢 <strong data-start=1160 data-end=1186>MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP</strong><br data-start=1186 data-end=1189 />🕘 <strong data-start=1192 data-end=1248>Open 7 Days a Week | Same-Day Appointments Available</strong><br data-start=1248 data-end=1251 />🔥 <strong data-start=1254 data-end=1337>Don’t Miss This Deal – Book Your Test Drive Today at Mississauga Auto Group! 🔥</strong><br data-start=1337 data-end=1340 /><strong data-start=1340 data-end=1406 data-is-only-node=>Serving the GTA with quality pre-owned vehicles you can trust.</strong><br data-start=1406 data-end=1409 /><strong data-start=1409 data-end=1453>Great Car. Great Price. Great Condition.</strong></p>

2012 Toyota Camry

173,407 KM

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Toyota Camry

XLE

12956207

2012 Toyota Camry

XLE

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,407 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Auto Hold Brake

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
