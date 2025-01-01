Menu
<p data-start=91 data-end=159><strong data-start=91 data-end=157>🚗 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2012 Toyota Corolla LE Automatic 🚗</strong></p><p data-start=161 data-end=330>Reliable, fuel-efficient, and affordable – this <strong data-start=209 data-end=235>2012 Toyota Corolla LE</strong> with <strong data-start=241 data-end=256>174,300 kms</strong> is the perfect compact sedan for daily commuting or first-time drivers.</p><p data-start=332 data-end=741>✅ 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine – excellent on gas & easy to maintain<br data-start=394 data-end=397 />✅ Automatic Transmission – smooth and effortless driving<br data-start=453 data-end=456 />✅ LE Trim – comfort and convenience features throughout<br data-start=511 data-end=514 />✅ Air Conditioning, Cruise Control & Power Windows/Locks<br data-start=570 data-end=573 />✅ Bluetooth Connectivity & AUX Input<br data-start=609 data-end=612 />✅ Keyless Entry & Steering Wheel Controls<br data-start=653 data-end=656 />✅ Spacious Interior with Fold-Down Rear Seats<br data-start=701 data-end=704 />✅ Clean, Comfortable & Drives Great</p><p data-start=743 data-end=906>The Toyota Corolla is known for <strong data-start=775 data-end=850>its outstanding reliability, low maintenance costs, and fuel efficiency</strong>, making it one of the best-selling cars in the world.</p><p data-start=908 data-end=1010>💰 <strong data-start=911 data-end=1008>Affordable, dependable, and ready to drive – contact M&L Autos today to book your test drive!</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=1012 data-end=1070>📍 M&L Autos</p><p data-start=1012 data-end=1070>CERTIFIED FOR ETRA $899</p>

2012 Toyota Corolla

174,300 KM

$9,299

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN AUTO LE

13145923

2012 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN AUTO LE

Location

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,299

+ taxes & licensing

Used
174,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EEXCC883849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # TC1249
  • Mileage 174,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

