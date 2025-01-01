$9,299+ taxes & licensing
2012 Toyota Corolla
4DR SDN AUTO LE
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$9,299
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # TC1249
- Mileage 174,300 KM
Vehicle Description
🚗 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2012 Toyota Corolla LE Automatic 🚗
Reliable, fuel-efficient, and affordable – this 2012 Toyota Corolla LE with 174,300 kms is the perfect compact sedan for daily commuting or first-time drivers.
✅ 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine – excellent on gas & easy to maintain
✅ Automatic Transmission – smooth and effortless driving
✅ LE Trim – comfort and convenience features throughout
✅ Air Conditioning, Cruise Control & Power Windows/Locks
✅ Bluetooth Connectivity & AUX Input
✅ Keyless Entry & Steering Wheel Controls
✅ Spacious Interior with Fold-Down Rear Seats
✅ Clean, Comfortable & Drives Great
The Toyota Corolla is known for its outstanding reliability, low maintenance costs, and fuel efficiency, making it one of the best-selling cars in the world.
💰 Affordable, dependable, and ready to drive – contact M&L Autos today to book your test drive!
📍 M&L Autos
CERTIFIED FOR ETRA $899
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
M&L Autos
905-439-7689